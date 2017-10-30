Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:47 | October 30 2017
‘EU is ready to sign this document in the framework of Brussels Summit’: Stepan Grigoryan on his and Johannes Hahn’s conversation

“European Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations in Tallinn, Johannes Hahn, replying to my question, mentioned that the EU is ready to sign this agreement within the framework of the Brussels Summit”, informed the Head of Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation, Stepan Grigoryan. As stated by him, hot disputes are in process in Armenia on signing or not signing the agreement, however: “The answer was certain, it does not possess dual commentaries, the signing will take place in Brussels, during the very Summit. Mr. Hahn informed that Armenia-EU cooperation is not aimed against 3rd states, 3rd states cannot have an influence on that cooperation. Armenia can show that one can be the EAEU member and at the same time sign serious agreements with Europe, Armenia will be the 1st country which is EAEU member state and simultaneously signs a very serious document with Europe.”

Arpine SIMONYAN

 

