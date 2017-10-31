Derogating from the European Convention on Human Rights during an emergency: rapporteur to visit Turkey

Raphaël Comte (Switzerland, ALDE), who is preparing a report for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on “State of emergency: proportionality issues concerning derogations under Article 15 of the European Convention on Human Rights”, is to make a fact-finding visit to Turkey from 31 October to 3 November 2017.

Turkey has derogated from certain articles of the European Convention on Human Rights in the context of the state of emergency declared after the failed coup d’état of 15 July 2016, which is still in force.

In Ankara, Mr Comte is due to meet the Deputy Prime Minister as well as representatives of the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of the Interior, the Constitutional Court and the Inquiry Commission for State of Emergency Measures. Meetings are also planned with the Chairperson or members of the Turkish delegation to PACE, as well as members of the Committee on Human Rights Inquiry and the Committee of Parliamentary Inquiry regarding the failed coup d’état.

Mr Comte will also meet representatives of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations, trade unions, NGOs, the media, and the diplomatic and international community.