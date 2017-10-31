Russian-Azerbaijani solid ‘alliance’ against Armenia’s sovereignty and for Armenia’s isolation in Eurasian ‘swamp’

Do these people realize that they are on the same “boat” with Ilham Aliyev?

Quite an interesting situation has emerged regarding the signing of the Armenia-EU ininitialedomprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. Here some groups who regard Putin as their “spiritual father”, fired up with the loss of “sovereignty of Armenia”, bring “arguments” against the agreement, while beyond the borders, the worst opponent of the signing of the Armenia-EU agreement is Aliyev’s regime. As a result, we once again witness the Russian-Azerbaijani solid “alliance” against the sovereignty of Armenia and for the isolation of Armenia in the Eurasian “swamp”.

The supporters of the EAEU Armenian “sovereignty” are running from a press club to the other these days, presenting some “citations” from the EU-Armenia agreement, which simply do not exist (that is their job, to manipulate, interpret things that are known only to them). But the ridiculous thing in all this is that these very people have started to “worry” about the “loss of sovereignty” of Armenia, people whose only dream is the faceless, depressed existence of Armenia under Russian control. It is a unique perception of “sovereignty”.

The only consolation is that the Armenia-Artsakh’s opponent’s equally strong dream is that Armenia fails signing an agreement with the EU. And here a question arises: do those people realize that they are on the same “boat” with Ilham Aliyev, who strives to obtain supporters not only in regard of the Nagorno Karabakh issue, also expects concrete steps from EU member states against Armenia.

And the reality is that Armenia, having signed a new agreement with the EU, will get new opportunities to establish stability in the region. Here the deepening of Armenia-EU relations, the real changes in Armenia are as important as the EU member states position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Provisions on NK conflict in the Armenia-EU initialled Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement are acceptable for Armenia, and those will become fundamental for all EU member states after their entry into force, which is against the interests of Aliyev’s regime, so far everyone knows what huge resources and efforts Azerbaijan makes to receive Azerbaijani-beneficial statements from the EU countries, and in general for spreading lies and misinformation.

That is, Armenia-EU agreement will become an additional tool for gradually neutralizing the policy of EU member states to expect a balanced position on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and to support Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the publication of the Armenia-EU initialled Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was a very important step by the European Commission and Armenia. This process is also linked to the neutralization of Azerbaijani efforts at the summit in Brussels in some extent.

It has already been mentioned on several occasions that the Universal Declaration adopted two years ago at the Riga Summit of the Eastern Partnership states that the summit participants support the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group mediators in the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. This fact has frustrated the supreme power of Azerbaijan and they are trying to make Azerbaijani-beneficial statements in the Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in November in defense of the principle of territorial integrity. And here we can insist that the number one supporter of the Armenia-EU agreement failure is the Azerbaijani government. Signing the agreement with the EU, Armenia will get apart from the Azerbaijan-Belarus tandem, surpassing the level of relations between these countries and the EU, which will also be a positive achievement.

Now it is the time for all those who, either naively or deliberately support Aliyev, dreaming that Armenia and the EU will not sign an agreement, to try to think more seriously about their actions and the consequences.

Emma GABRIELYAN