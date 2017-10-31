Vardan Harutyunyan: ‘Gagik Tsarukyan is my friend’

“All should pay taxes in consonance with the legislation. If they protest to avoid taxes, one should not encourage them but explain that one cannot avoid paying taxes through protest. A meeting has been held with those tradesmen, it has been explained in detail what they should do, if they avoid of that as well and try to manipulate, then it will not happen. A rough administration will be carried out”, announced the President of State Revenue Committee, Vardan Harutyunyan.

Let us remind you that a protest was taking place in front of the Parliament. “Arinj Mall” employers were complaining that since January 1 document circulation reduction is planned to come into force planned by “Tax Code”. The President of the State Revenue Committee says they have even suggested to the tradesmen a free-of-charge accountancy. They have refused. The reason, according to the SRC President, is that they hide the circulation. But not all of them: there are entrepreneurs who work legally and do not avoid of taxes, there are also people “hiding” in beneath the vulnerable class’s name, lead them people to those steps having big opportunities.

Asked who are the ones who lead, Gagik Tsarukyan? He replied: “Gagik Tsarukyan is my friend, a close friend of mine, and he has tried to make the tradesmen understand that what we do is legal days before, he has provided a place in his “Arinj Mall” for us to try to explain the people more understandably, we are ready to deliver such service in other markets as well. And those people should understand that there is no way back, we should work. No, we told a little earlier – in the field of retail trade a big shadow is in place, we work against that shadow and we should win.”

SRC President did not tell the ame of the leader. Vardan Harutyunyan told also that in a set of companies belonging to Gagik Tsarukyan no essential violations have been revealed in the result of tax audits: “We carry out audits around all entrepreneurs. The list of the audits is formed the previous year, that is, the list was formed in 2016 and that list comprised also companies belonging to the family of Gagik Tsarukyan as well and continue to be checked. This is a normal thing.”

To one of the journalists’ view implying whether Tsarukyan is his friend that is why no violations were discovered, the SRC President replied: “No, I am not partial, we check everyone.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN