Traditional family in basis of Armenian society: Sharmazanov

The Vice-president of the Parliament of the Republic of Armenia, RPA MP Eduard Sharmazanov, speaking about the bill on domestic violence, asked whether it is solely RPA members who have seen problems in the project.

As stated by him, there is nothing precise connected with the economic violence, psychological violence, everyone explain those provisions in their own way, the issue of shelters is in place – who will take the control if the suffered are many, how will they solve the issues of expenses, a number of problems exist connected with the reputation of parents: “We are national conservative party, the keystone of our state is the traditional family. If some people have forgotten, I inform about the speech of the President of the Republic of Armenia during the RPA session, who mentioned that the basis of our society is the traditional Armenian family. All the provisions which evoke issues regarding the value system of the traditional Armenian family, should be suggested to have a second look at. Traditional Armenian family does not entail beating, if they imagine us like that, I pity those opposition forces. Which normal person is for the violence, for the beating? We are all against violence.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN