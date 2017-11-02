‘Do you get surprised, my dear?’: what happened when judge asked number of Arayik Khandoyan’s children

“I am hopeful my health will enable me to win this war and clear this country from traitors”, told one of the defenders, Pavel Manukyan when judge Mesrop Makyan asked about his health condition during the court session on “Sasna Tsrer”, during the examination of the identity of the defendants. And he, as his defendant son – Aram Manukyan, mentioned he was born in the town of Stepanakert, Province of Artsakh. During making precise Arayik Khandoyan’s, one of the defendant’s’ identity, he had recently told that he had 5 children, the eldest of them was 24 years old, and the small one was 10. The judge asked with a repeating question – “5?” “Yes, 5, do you get surprised, dear?” replied Khandoyan. “No I become happier”, told judge Mesrop Makyan. “Good for you”, exclaimed the freedom fighter. Pavel Manukyan one of the defenders, interfered, making a joke: “If we did not hinder, they would have had another one.”

The judge encouraged: “You will, you will.”

As regards the health condition, Arayik Khandoyan informed the court that he has been wounded 19 times during Artsakh liberation and 2 times during the occupation of the police station. One of the defenders, Gagik Yeghiazaryan told the judge he is not married but will manage to: “As a contrast to the genocidal regime.”

Then Gagik Yeghiazaryan named the Republic of Armenia a colony and expressed his content that he resides in a street named after a freedom fighter, not in the street of the “Red Army” at Lake Sevan, where Eduard Grigoryan of one of the defenders is registered.

Afterwards, Mesrop Makyan was willing to pass to the succeeding trial procedure, when one of the defenders, Smbat Barseghyan screamed out from his place: “and what about me?”, hinting that he “has been forgotten”. During his examination, Barseghyan complained that he has studied in Yerevan State University until the occupation of the police station. As stated by him, the law enables to continue the education in prison, meanwhile, that right of his is limited.

Another break started. Moreover, judge Mesrop Makyan, together with the judge Arthur Ohanyan, does not pay attention to the fact that the defenders do not stand up while his entry and speak up from their place, without standing up. In such cases, judge Artush Gabrielyan presiding pursuant to one of the separate parts of the case was always applying sanctions against the defenders.

Let us remind you, Arayik Khandoyan, aka Lone Wolf, has participated in Nagorno-Karabakh war. He has become one of the symbols of Artsakh Liberation war. Arayik Khandoyan is a member of group “Sasna Tsrer” which has seized Police Patrol and Guard Services Regiment in July 2016.

Luiza SUKIASYAN