‘My wife has never seen me defeated’: Pavel Manukyan

During the trial on the case of the members of “Sasna Tsrer” grouping, accused of occupation of the police station and a series of other heavy crimes, Pavel Manukyan, Varujan Avetisyan, Mkhitar Avetisyan, Arayik Khandoyan, Gagik Yeghiazaryan, Armen Bilyan, Areg Kyureghyan, Smbat Barseghyan, Sedrak Nazaryan and Eduard Grigoryan, one of the defenders, Pavel Manukyan (“Aparanrsi Pavlik (Pavlik from Aparan)”) also used the right to speech at the time of the examination of self-withdrawal motion against judge Mesrop Makyan. “When I have taken a weapon for the first time in favor of my suppressed nation, it was 28 years ago. Now I want to give a question – are you familiar with this case?”, he applied to the judge. Mesrop Makyan responded: “Of course…”

Manukyan continued: “What our action and this have in common with each other? I have been sentenced pursuant to the same articles also by the Turkish-Azerbaijani state… that is to say, the status of my people has not changed so far. From the love of our people, we went up to the altar and would not go back. For more than 20 years, there has been nothing injustice that has not caused dissatisfaction among the Armenian people. If you consider it a migration, I consider it a deportation, genocide. If you were acquainted with this case, you would have to call us to court as those who attempted to prevent genocide as warriors of justice.”

Afterwards, Pavel Manukyan noticed: “I also see that there is anxiety on your face as this has knocked on each door regardless of its position. When I said goodbye at home and left, I did it for the sake of coming back with victory, not with a defeated look, my wife has never seen me defeated, and now I will die on that altar, but I will not go back as a loser. I would ask you to get rid of all this so that at last we had at least one, fair judge, from which our government is afraid and the people respect”.

Let us remind you, Pavel Manukyan has participated in Nagorno-Karabakh war. Pavel Manwukyan is a member of group “Sasna Tsrer” which has seized Police Patrol and Guard Services Regiment in July 2016.

Luiza SUKIASYAN