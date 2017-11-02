Take this infusion in case of hypertension and insomnia

Seasonal changes affect people who have health problems: diseases that have not been totally cured grow acute. Hypertension, the increased blood pressure, is one of such, which is accompanied by insomnia, and unpleasant feelings.

In such cases, traditional medicine offers medicines made from a range of herbs for cleansing and relaxing vessels, as well as from fruits and vegetables. Melilotus and its infusions are known with vessel-tonus and elasticity increasing, vessel-protecting, and anti-inflammatory effects in naturotherapy. Therefore, in case of insomnia and hypertension, you can add 1 teaspoon of this herb to a cup of boiled water of room temperature. Infuse for 2 hours, and decent. Take 1/4 cup before bedtime. In case of hypertension, take 0,5 cup, 2-3 times a day.

The infusion not only lowers blood pressure but also increases the number of leukocytes.

Anush MATEVOSYAN