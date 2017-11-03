Mesrobian Students Rewarded For Passing the Baccalaureate Exams With Distinction

On Saturday, October 27, 2017, the Zavarian Students Union hosted its annual event in “Punig” Hall in Bourj Hammoud, where students from Armenian schools who last year passed their baccalaureate exams with distinction were awarded. Among them were 7 students from Mesrobian.

Mr. Gregoire Kaloust, principal of Mesrobian Armenian Catholic High School, was present at the event, among other officials and principals of Armenian schools. Dr. Levon Avedanian, speaker of the day, pointed out that several factors contribute to the student’s success: the work of students and everything parents, teachers and heads of the schools do to fulfill their sense of responsibility are important. He urged students to continue their higher education with continued zeal, without forgetting their duties to the community.

Information Office of Mesrobian High School