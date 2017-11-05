Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:04 | November 5 2017
Bako Sahakyan visited the Hadrout region

On 4 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Hadrout region and convened there a working consultation with the representatives of the regional administration and community heads.

Issues related to socioeconomic condition of the region and implementation of a number of projects were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State highlighted the maintenance of high level of work coordination and gave relevant instructions towards proper realization of the afore-mentioned projects.

 

