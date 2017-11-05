Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:40 | November 5 2017
Defence Army soldier receives fatal wound: Artsakh Defence Ministry

On November 4, at about 12:10, a Defence Army soldier, Hrant Khachatur Mangasaryan, born in 1997, received a fatal wound as a result of an anti-tank grenade explosion, and servicemen Gevorg Vladislav Hyusnunts and Sergey Sevada Alumyan received fragmentation wounds of various degrees at a Defence Army military unit located in the northeastern direction.

An investigation is underway to find out the details of the incident.

The Artsakh Republic Defence Ministry shares the grief of loss and expresses its support to H. Mangasaryan’s family members, relatives and fellow servicemen, and wishes a quick recovery to the wounded servicemen.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh

 

Categories: Military

