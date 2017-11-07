Yerevan State University and Brusov State University Signed an Agreement with National University of Rosario

(Agencia Prensa Armenia).- Yerevan State University (YSU) and Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences signed an agreement with the National University of Rosario (UNR – Argentina) at the Embassy of Armenia in Argentina on Monday, November 6.

“It is about continuing and deepening an exchange that already exists and that is part of the wealth of our country, which has been built with the contribution of a very large number of communities, cultures and languages ​​from different parts of the world,” said Hector Floriani, the Rector of the UNR during the signing of the papers, together with the Armenian Ambassador in the country, Ester Mkrtumyan.

The event was also attended by Professor Khatchik DerGhougassian, Nicolas Sabuncuyan, Director of the Armenian National Committee of Argentina, Elen Arzumanyan, Consul of the Embassy, ​​Secretary of Social Action and Union of the UNR Liliana Conforti, Undersecretary of Degree Gustavo Nadalini, the director of the Armenian Chair of the UNR Sabrina Demirdjian and their members Florencia and Delfina Demirdjian.

The ratification of the conventions, which were signed within the framework of the VI Armenian Diaspora Conference that took place from September 18 to 20 organized by the Armenian Ministry of the Diaspora, will lead to various cooperation projects by the institutions.

The institutions will begin to work with proposals such as a student exchange with the YSU so that the students of the UNR could visit Armenia to study languages, the participation of Armenian professors in the Congress on Democracy of the UNR and a trip of Argentine teachers to the Brusov State University to form an Argentinean study center, explained Delfina and Florencia Demirdjian.

Defined as a “space for reflection and action” according to Florencia Demirdjian, the work of the Armenian Chair of the UNR began 10 years ago. During that period they promoted the ratification of the national law of recognition of the Armenian Genocide within the province of Santa Fe and achieved a permanent space in the Museum of Memory of Rosario in 2016, while they continue their research and organize workshops.