Military commissariat respond to Nikol Pashinyan’s request

Military Commissar of the Republic of Armenia, Henrik Muradyan has responded to the request of MP, “Yelq” leader Nikol Pashinyan, informed the Press Secretary of the Minister of Defence, Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

Let us remind you that on November 1 Nikol Pashinyan had posted on his Facebook page, that he had applied to Military Commissar of the Republic of Armenia, Henrik Muradyan, to provide him with the grounds whereby Minister of Defence, Vigen Sargsyan had received the right to military deferment.

Aravot.am asked the Ministry of Defence on this occasion whether they had received the request of the MP and at what phase the response process was. Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed that the answer of the MP’s request had already been sent to the addressee. As stated by him, the response letter encompassed not only the grounds of receiving the right to military deferment, but particularly that Minister Sargsyan received right to educational deferment from 1993-2000, pursuant to the legislation in operation at that moment, also documents attached, witnessing at which educational institution he studied at that time. Simultaneously, according to Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the response letter comprised that pursuant to the regulation on “Military Service”, after the expiration of the deferment term, Vigen Sargsyan was called on an actual service for a term of 3 years.