Constitutional Court recognizes Vanadzor councils’ sessions and decisions unconstitutional

The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia approved the appeal of 26 MPs from the “Yelq” and “Tsarukyan alliance ” factions, by which they demanded to invalidate the provision of the Republic of Armenia Law on “Local Self-Government”, according to which the RPA and ARF factions representatives of Vanadzor City Council, being minorities and having no quorum, have been holding meetings and making decisions, while the City Council’s “Bright Armenia”, “Armenian Renaissance” and “Prosperous Armenia” factions have boycotted the sessions, since the Local elections in October last year.

The decision of the Constitutional Court supposes that decisions made by Vanadzor City Council since October, including the Vanadzor City Budget Program and the City Council meetings, are unconstitutional, that is illegal.

By its decision, the Constitutional Court also gave time to the National Assembly to correct the fact of contradicting the law of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia by March next year.

Luiza SUKIASYAN