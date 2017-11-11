Prime Minister receives Chairperson of Council of Europe Congress of Local and Regional Authorities

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received Chairperson of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe Mrs. Gudrun Mosler-Törnström.

The Head of Government noted the importance of Gudrun Mosler-Törnström’s visit and her participation in the event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Armenia’s local authorities. The Prime Minister noted that Armenia highly appreciates the ongoing cooperation with the Council of Europe and is actively participating in the proceedings of all statutory and consultative bodies of the Council of Europe, including the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

Mrs. Mosler-Törnström described Armenia’s cooperation with the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe as quite effective, noting that Armenia is a reliable partner for them. She advised that she had held fruitful discussions with Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Development David Lokyan, and she was well aware of the ongoing reforms. Mrs. Mosler-Törnström expressed readiness to continue assisting our country in this process.

The parties exchanged views on the ways of strengthening local democracy in Armenia. Karen Karapetyan presented the rationale behind the reforms initiated by the Government in the sphere of territorial management and local self-government, which seek to change the mindset and the thinking of municipal authorities, enhance their role and shape a stronger link in decision-making.

The Premier thanked the guest for the sustained support provided by the Congress, highlighting the roadmap to the post-monitoring dialogue between Armenia and the Council of Europe as signed in 2016.