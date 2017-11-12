Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 12:11 | November 12 2017
Mesrobian Student Receives Robotics Coach Certificate

Jack Darakdjian, a student at Mesrobian High School, just completed the coach training of VEX EDR Robotics, which took place at the end of the first week of November at NDU. He thus became the only high school student to have obtained a certificate of robotics coach; the 13 other participants of the training represented different Lebanese universities.

During this 3-day training of a total duration of about 25 hours, Mesrobian student was able to consolidate his knowledge of robotics, which will be a great help in raising awareness of the students of the school to this subject, as well as to the activities of the student club aimed at the same goal.

