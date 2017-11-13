Kumayri Historical Center Development Program discussed with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a working consultation to discuss progress in the implementation of the Kumayri Historical Center Development Program in Gyumri.

It was reported that design work for the reconstruction of Shiraz, Hakobyan and Abovyan streets is being implemented at this stage, after which the infrastructure component will be launched. Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan noted that the rehabilitation of other streets with funds available from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will start next spring. The EBRD-supported Kumayri historical center rehabilitation project is expected to come to completion by the end of 2018.

The meeting touched upon the possibility of getting additional investment on the part of Kumayr Renaissance non-public contractual investment fund and the purchase of property in the center. As the responsible officials said, the private sector is showing great interest in the program, and specific investment projects have already been presented.

Prime Minister Karapetyan instructed them to implement all the proposed activities according to schedule, with due consideration given to the local color of Gyumri. The Head of Government expressed confidence that programs like this shall become a guarantee for tourism promotion in Gyumri, which in turn will not only foster economic progress, but also change the overall atmosphere in the town.