On November 12, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired at Barekamavan village of Tavush province from different weapons. Barekamavan’s administrative head, Jonik Mikayelyan, said the firing stopped at 19:00.

During a phone conversation, Jonik Mikayelyan noted that the damage caused to the village buildings would be clear next morning and added that at the moment they were having a toast for their villager miraculously survived Azerbaijani fire.

Voskan SARGSYAN