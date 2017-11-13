Russia establishes National Convention Bureau

The National Convention Bureau Association (NCB Association) has launched operations in Russia.

The main goal of the National Convention Bureau is to present and promote the infrastructure capabilities of Russia’s regions with the aim of attracting and holding international convention events as well as developing business tourism in the country. The organization will serve as a one-stop shop for international event organizers, which will make it possible to attract major new international convention events to Russia.

The founders of the NCB Association are: Roscongress Foundation, Russian Export Center, the International Foundation of Technology and Investment, and Russian Union of Exhibitions and Fairs.

Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov said: “The organization of international convention events has a significant economic effect on the country’s economy, the budget of the regions where the events are held, and the companies engaged in the meetings industry. Holding convention events stimulates the development of infrastructure in the meetings industry, helps to attract investments to the industry, and creates new jobs. Russia has a less than 1% share of the global market for international business events. The Russian sector of conventions, conferences, and business meetings is estimated by Russian experts at around USD 200–250 million. For comparison, global turnover is almost USD 900 billion. The industry makes up 0.02% of Russian GDP, while in leading European countries this figure is more than 2%. This is a huge potential that needs to be developed in our country”.

The organization’s immediate plans include solving key objectives, which include:

– the association of companies involved in the meetings industry (hotels, convention areas, transport companies, event operators, and others);

– the establishment of a database of companies in the industry;

– interaction with all regions of the Russian Federation and the development of cooperation in the areas where the National Convention Bureau operates;

– work with key high-profile international associations: the ICCA (International Congress and Convention Associations), EFCT (European Federation of Conference Towns), UIA (Union of International Associations) and others;

– the organization of national expositions involving the regions of the Russian Federation at the high-profile international exhibitions IBTM, IMEX, and others;

– the development of educational projects targeting representatives of the event industry as well as the certification of representatives of the event industry and the creation of thematic ratings.

In addition, an important area of the Association’s activities will be work to promote the national brand of Russia as a convenient and favourable place for holding international convention and exhibition events.