On 14 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan signed a decree on the 2018 winter draft and demobilization.

According to the decree in January 2018 male citizens of the Artsakh Republic to become 18 years old until December 31, 2017 inclusive, as well as those citizens whose draft deferment has been expired until December 31, 2017 inclusive will be called up to mandatory military service.

In compliance with the decree in January 2018 servicemen who have completed their mandatory military service will be demobilized from the army.

