Why deputies’ wives and daughters-in-law give birth abroad

The law on “Military Service and Status of Servicemen” is being discussed in recent days, the majority of legislators do not attach importance to the continuity of education. Some of them contrast the heroes of the April war and the striking students.

Most legislators can easily press the button for “recruiting to the army” because they do not have anything to worry about. Children and grandchildren of many of them were born abroad and are not Armenian citizens. Therefore, they will not be recruited to the army anyway. And ultimately, only sons of poor families will again be recruited. Why, because they were not destined to have foreign citizenship or obtain “sickness records” due to resourceful parents.

Let’s not give names, anyone wishing can find out exactly which deputies’ wives and daughters-in-law have given birth in America and Europe. Whoever can afford gives birth abroad. They are already insured from serving, instead, if necessary, they may make pathetic speeches from different tribunes and taking Rodin’s Thinker’s image complaint about why others oppose the laws they write, complain of lack of justice.

One thing is clear: whatever the law is, the “monopoly” of serving in the frontline will belong to sons of poor families. Here it is appropriate to recall Hamo Shayan’s idea that the country belongs to the government in general but during the war, they name it Homeland and hand it over to the people…

Gohar HAKOBYAN