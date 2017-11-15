Students stop hunger strike and class boycott  

As already informed, the Deputy President of the Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov, has received the group of students struggling against the changes of the right to military deferment. After the meeting, member of “For the Sake of Science Development” Davit Petrosyan came out to the journalists, accompanied by Deputy President of the Parliament, Eduard Sharmazanov. “With former and present hunger strikers”, announced Eduard Sharmazanov, recalling his student years. They informed that they have agreed on a roundtable discussion in the Parliament on November 22 and discussing the disputable issues in detail.

The President of the Parliament, Ara Babloyan has also participated in the meeting, who has promised the students to make a revision, if the students are able to prove that the adopted law is wrong.

Asked whether they will be able to prove that they are right, Davit Petrosyan replied – yes. They will involve also lecturers and other experts in education and science in the discussions, who share their opinion, and they think they will achieve a wanted result. And before that, the students will stop the hunger strike and class boycott. Davit Petrosyan explained that hunger strike and a class boycott after this agreement will mean a senseless waste of energy, and they should prepare for the roundtable.

