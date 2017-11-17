2 Russian servicemen in search at Gyumri center, in restaurants, nightclubs

Aravot.am has been alerted by the residents of newly built “Mush 2” district, Gyumri, that 2 Russian men with military uniforms, holding a color photograph in their hands, search for a serviceman. The police of the Republic of Armenia, nevertheless, had no information on that, our police have not been informed about the disappearance of any serviceman.

Our publication was succeeded by the denial of the Chief of the Press Service of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who informed “Sputnik Armenia”: “All servicemen are in place. There are no illegal absentees.” Notwithstanding the denial, it appears 2 contracted servicemen from the photograph have been in search for already 3 days. Searches are conducted at Gyumri center, in almost all districts, restaurants, night clubs of the city, informed political scientist Gagik Hambaryan, who had acquired the photograph of the servicemen. According to him, they had left the photograph at one of the service objects of Gyumri, for the employees to call the command of the 102nd military base as soon as they recognize them.

Why the leadership of 102nd Russian military base hides this information from Armenian police, when the whole city has become the witness of search, political scientist Gagik Hambaryan explains: “For me, it is not surprising at all, that Armenian police is not aware of any emergency situation in 102nd Russian military base. Russian side showed its negligence towards Armenian police for another time. And this has been the case with Permyakov, when serviceman Permyakov had entered Avetisyans’ house and killed 7 of them after wandering about the streets for 7-8 hours, they had informed Armenian police only in the morning. The latest one was relative to the emergency situation at Alagyaz military training center on October 23, when 2 servicemen had died, Armenian police had replied to all Armenian media as if they did not have an information. Only hours after my publication Russian “Ria Novosti” officially made a confirming announcement, that 2 servicemen had died because of an accident in Alagyaz. This is already the 3rd case.”

Nune AREVSHATYAN