Erdogan on conversation with Putin on Karabakh issue

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has answered to the questions of journalists accompanied him through his trip to Russia, Qatar , nd Kuwait after the trip. Pursuant to “Haberturk”, Erdogan has told the journalists that he has discussed also the issue of Karabakh conflict during the conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We told if Russia gives importance to that question, it will be useful. Putin treats it positively, however, as I see, he does not cherish big hopes. I think the reason for it is the positioning adopted by the parties. I told him positive steps have been undertaken relative to 5 districts: they (the Armenian side – ed.) will withdraw from those circles”, Erdogan replied.

Source: Ermenihaber.am