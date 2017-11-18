Learn about problems arising during climax and prevent them

The climax is characterized by a natural gradual reduction in sexual function that is specific to both men and women. It leads to a disorder of some organism functions. Often the functioning of the cardiovascular system is disturbed: heartbeat disorder, heart pains, dizziness, increased blood pressure may be observed. Sometimes memory weakens, and work capacity decreases. Menopause phenomena can also be caused by some diseases within younger ages (angina, flu, chronic tonsillitis, sinusitis, etc.). As a result, the production of nerve hormones that regulate the function of the cervix and the genital tract disorders. Recovery of hormonal balance is possible with timely treatment.

If problems arise during menopause, you can infuse a tablespoon of prostrate knotweed in a cup of boiling water for 2 hours and strain. Take a tablespoon four times a day 30 minutes before the meal.

You can also add 1 tablespoon sage leaves to 1 cup boiling water, infuse for 20 minutes, freeze, and strain. Take 1/3 cup 3 times a day an hour after the meal.

It is known that the degree of disorder caused by the climax depends on the state of the organism. Organisms of those people who have an unstable nervous system, suffer from any illness or are sedentary may experience complications in that area. As a rule, the existing illnesses are being exacerbated and new ones emerge. Climax often disturbs thyroid function, causes hypertension, and diabetes. Often, neuropsychological disorders also develop, which are manifested as excessive irritability and reactivity (people become irritable, whining, sleep badly, experience sudden wake-ups and tiredness when waking up). Occasionally, emotional disorders are observed, on the background of bad mood a sudden joy emerges, which can be followed by the feeling of anxiety, fear, melancholy emerges, which is accompanied by excessive suspicion over own health, fear over an incurable disease. Neurosis, psychopathy, and so-called old-age psychosis become more acute.



Anush MATEVOSYAN



