3 Day Weather Forecast

In the Republic

On November 21 in Shirak, Aragatsotn, Ararat and Armavir Provinces, on November 22-23 in most regions precipitation is predicted. On November 22 in mountainous regions, on November 23 in the foothills snow, in the valleys sleet is predicted.

Western wind speed is 3-8 m/s, on November 21-22 in separate regions wind speed may exceed up to 20-25 m/s, on November 22 in mountainous regions snowstorm and low horizontal visibility is predicted.

On November 22-23 the air temperature will go down by 10-15 degrees.

In Yerevan

On November 21 changeable cloudiness and in separate places light rain is possible, on November 22-23 from time to time precipitation is predicted.