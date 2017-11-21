Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:41 | November 21 2017
Azerbaijan recruits up to 28-year-old contract servicemen, despite law prescribes up to 40:  razm.info

On November 20, the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan announced about the next deadlines for recruitment of contract servicemen. Applications must be submitted from December 11, 2017 to January 4, 2018. Those recruited will take training course. This is reported in the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry website.

It is noteworthy that although according to the Article 13 of the Law on “Military Service” of the Republic of Azerbaijan only servicemen who have at least full secondary education, have done the compulsory military service, as prescribed by law, are under forty, and 19-40-year-old women are eligible for recruitment.

But this time the recruitment was announced only for citizens under the age of 28. Such limitation was first noticed in May 2017, in a statement on the admission of contracting officers. The reasons for this narrow age restrictions are not mentioned.

