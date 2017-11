The FIDE “Grand Prix” final is being held in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Yesterday, all the games in the fifth round, including Liren Ding-Levon Aronian ended in draw.

Prior to the seventh round, Aronian will play with Piotr Svidler, there was no change in the rankings of the participants in the standings, and the leader of the Armenian chess team continues to maintain the position of the sole leader with 3.5 points.

Ashot HAKOBYAN