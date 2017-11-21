Lavrov is not so optimistic: ‘The issue is complicated, negotiations will not take place quickly’

All the elements of the Artsakh conflict settlement are available and are summarized in relevant documents. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told this at the meeting with reporters in the Armenian Foreign Ministry. According to him, the principles of the conflict settlement are fixed by the co-chairs’ proposals and remain in the negotiation table in one package.

“It is hard to pick up some of them and say, let’s just come to agreement on them”, noted Russian Foreign Minister.

He positively assesses the recent meeting between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva, but emphasizes, “It is important that it helps in the settlement process. The co-chairs are dealing with it. We will analyse the opinions of our partners in the United States and France and will try to make an active effort to reach a settlement. I cannot express optimism, the issue is complicated, negotiations will not take place quickly”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN