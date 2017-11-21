Galust Sahakyan: ‘Associating us with fascism is a baseless slander’: ‘Zhoghovurd’

On November 19, during an evening TV programme on “Zvezda” Russian federal TV channel, the announcer criticized official Yerevan for the desire to sign an association agreement with the EU comparing Armenia’s steps to those of Ukraine. “Zhoghovurd” daily has talked about this and other issues with Republican Party Deputy Chairman, MP Galust Sahakyan.

“It is noted in the program that the emblem of the Republican Party is similar to the emblem of Adolph Hitler’s National Socialist Workers’ Party”.

“You know, these are just senseless ideas, because Nzhdeh has also fight against Germans in the framework of his capabilities, also at the end of his life, he appealed to the Soviet military forces to take certain actions against Turkey. So, no one can criticize Nzhdeh. Of course, this is unpleasant for us, but we consider it as a politically unsound, occasional phenomenon. The symbol is one of the symbols of our political past, history, we have entered politics with this symbol and have made it the main symbol of our party. It has nothing to do with any other party, whether German or other. At least Russians should consider that Armenians, in essence, have positive relations with other nations in their goals. So, associating us with fascism is a baseless slander”.

“But this is not the first time when the Russian side makes such a reaction. The last time it happened during the placement of Garegin Nzhdeh’s statue in Yerevan, by a representative of Russian Foreign Ministry”.

“I understand that journalists are doing their job and I do not even think that this is the problem of the Russian state. Those are some problems of some individuals whom we respond. As for the placement of Nzhdeh’s statue, we have always glorified Nzhdeh, he is our ideologist, a highly qualified individual, who could perfectly understand the fate of our nation, our nation’s perceptions, and we are heading towards Nzhdeh’s Armenia, which cannot be hostile towards any other state”.

Naira HOVHANNISYAN