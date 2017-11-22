Nothing foreseen for interstate highway protection from Azerbaijani fire attacks

A section of Armenia-Georgia interstate highway passes through the borderline, in front of Azerbaijani military units. The highway has been fire attacked by Azerbaijani military force for a set of times formerly.

Tavush regional governor Hovik Abovyan was requested in written, if it was planned to plant fast growing poplar trees, build a stone wall or make hills on Voskepar-Baghanis part of the interstate highway to protect the traffic from fire attacks of Azerbaijani military units. Head of Staff of Tavush Municipality, Arman Gevorgyan’s response constitutes: “Dangerous parts of Baghanis-Voskepar highway have been examined by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia and respective design organization. Pursuant to the information the Municipality possesses, no implementation of security provision measures (construction of retaining wall, gabion wall, elements to hide dangerous parts, alternative road) is planned in H16-Baghanis-H16 interstate highway by 2017 state budget or other programs.”

We have informed formerly, that Azeris have built a long stone wall at the entrance of borderline Mazam village, Kazakh district, at the side of the road taking to Mazam and Gusci-Ayrim villages.

Voskan SARGSYAN