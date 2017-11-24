Armenia’s FM: Signing of agreement becomes one of main developments of Eastern Partnership summit

As we have already reported, EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed earlier today.

After the ceremony Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, said: “The signing of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) became one of the main developments of the summit. This wide range and an ambitious document is our joint endeavor, that opens a new chapter in bilateral relations between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union. The agreement establishes a solid legal basis for political dialogue, broadening the scope of economic and sectoral cooperation, creating a framework for new opportunities in trade and investments and for increased mobility for the benefit of our citizens. By reaffirming commitments to the consolidation of democratic institutions, human rights, the rule of law, the CEPA gives a strong impetus to the continuations of reforms in Armenia.

It is important that the agreement reaffirms the stated commitment of European Union to support the efforts and approaches of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for the peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the norms and principles of the international law, in particular, non-use of force, threat of use force, equal rights and self-determination of peoples and territorial integrity. Armenia is determined to further develop and strengthen comprehensive cooperation with the EU in all areas of mutual interest based on this agreement.

We do believe that the achievements we have had in past years provide us with a solid foundation to continue strengthening and further enhancing our partnership and this new agreement will definitely bring our relations to qualitative new level.”

Federica Mogherini, Vice-President of European Commission, said: “I am very pleased that we signed this new European Union-Armenia agreement Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. I was just reminding minister Nalbandian these days when we launched our negotiations and we have already finalized this agreement and the document is signed. This new document will enhance the scope of our cooperation within the frameworks of political and economic interests.

The signing of this document is beneficial for both Armenia and the EU. It will enhance the scope of cooperation in energetic, transport, environment and will lead to increased mobility and also lead to the improved business environment and to new opportunities and investments.

It is also based on our common commitment to democracy, human rights, and rule of law. This agreement is also the first of this kind that is concluded with a country which is also a member of the Eurasian Economic Union. It will now be important to implement it and we will work together on the implementation and also the monitoring of the implementation. The agreement also supports the peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The European Union firmly believes that the conflict needs a fast political solution in accordance with principles of the international law and continues the fully support the mediation efforts and proposals of OSCE Minsk group co-chairs in this context.”