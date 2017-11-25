Latest opportunities from the Eastern Neighbourhood

EU NEIGHBOURS east has selected exclusive new opportunities for citizens of the Eastern Neighbourhood countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

Do not miss the online EU Careers Fair on 28 November 2017, if you are interested in working for the European Union, wherever you are in the world! Register now to secure your participation in the event.

Also, have a look at the new Cross-Border Cooperation online learning platform that was recently launched. It offers free video tutorials, written guidance and training material to support your cross-border cooperation projects. It is available in English and local languages.

If you are interested in more jobs, internships, scholarships, competitions, conferences and events, make sure to review the list below to not miss your chance!

Jobs, internships and volunteering opportunities

Job opportunity: 3 Administrative Assistants for the The European Union Border Assistance Mission to Moldova and Ukraine (EUBAM) (Closing date: 27 November 2017)

11 job opportunities with the EU Programme “Support Rule of Law Reforms in Ukraine”(Closing date: 30 November 2017)

Vacancy Announcement: Lawyer for the EU funded Project: “Improvement of Food Safety Control System in Ukraine” (Closing date: 11 December 2017)

17 job opportunities at the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine (Closing date: 15 December 2017)

Traineeships at the European Commission (Blue Book Traineeship)

Traineeships in EU Delegations

Sakharov Traineeships at the European Parliament

Scholarships, fellowships & postgraduate programmes

Scholarships at the College of Europe for graduates from Neighbourhood countries (Closing date: 17 January 2018)

Master’s and Doctoral Programmes at the Central European University

Max Weber Programme Fellowship at the European University Institute (EUI)

Online Master in Electoral Policy & Administration (Institute of Law, Politics and Development)

Conferences & events

Online EU Careers Fair – 28 November 2017 (Closing date: 28 November 2017)

“V4 meets EaP countries” Youth Forum (Closing date: 1 December 2017)

International Scholarly Conference for Young Researchers “Exploring the Past: New Social History at the Crossroads of Methodological Trends” (Closing date: 15 January 2018)

Trainings & online courses

Open online course ‘Essentials of youth policy’ (Closing date: 1 December 2017)

Cross-Border Cooperation online learning platform

Massive Open Online Course on “Erasmus+ Funding Opportunities for Youth”

Online Course: “EU policy and implementation: making Europe work!”

E-learning courses for Civil Society Organisations (Project Preparation and Management, Organisational Development, and Skills for Policy Dialogue)

Online courses on knowledge about the European Union for European Neighbourhood

Free Online Course “People and Government” for young Ukrainians

Competitions

Call for Applications: Global Study Awards (Closing date: 27 November 2017)

Competition: Video contest on climate change in Belarus (Closing date: 30 November 2017)

Tenders & Calls for Proposals

Erasmus+ Call for Proposals: Key Action 1 – Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degrees 2018(Closing date: 15 February 2018)

H2020 calls for proposals on Nanotechnologies, Advanced Materials, Biotechnology and Advanced Manufacturing and Processing (Closing date: 22 February 2018)

Call for Proposals: Cross-Border Cooperation Programme Latvia-Lithuania-Belarus 2014-2020(Closing date: 22 February 2017)

Call for Applications: Travel fund for peacebuilding activities between Armenians and Azerbaijanis (Closing date: July 2019)

Call for Proposals: Erasmus+ Programme 2017 (Various closing dates from February to October 2017)

Other

Share your ideas to shape the future of Europe!

“EU: choice of the young generation of Ukraine” – Online quizzes, competitions & events