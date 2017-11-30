Where do European prospects take associates to?

In Brussels, the journalists of the countries already signed association agreements with the European Union did not hide their slight disappointment connected with the lack of results in short-terms. During the press conference dedicated to the results of the 5th summit of Eastern Partnership, the very first question of concerns was voiced by the reporter of Public Television of Georgia, asking EU leaders why the adopted joint declaration does not encompass any notice about European prospects: “Why does the agreement on this issue lack? Why are the leaders not ready to implement the next step?”

Photo Credit: Anna Israyelyan