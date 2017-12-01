Defence Ministry to provide not only apartments, but also housing certificates

The government was to discuss the issue of changing the housing insurance scheme for families of the servicemen entitled to disability military pension, and deceased servicemen, in the Defence Ministry system on November 30.

We were informed of this from the session agenda. According to the Minister of Defence Vigen Sargsyan, from now on the housing problems of the aforementioned persons will be solved through the provision of free state apartments with the right to ownership or state-funded financial support if housing purchase certificate is presented.

The certificate is a private document, which certifies the right of the person to receive free government financial assistance for the acquisition of a flat (house) from any physical or legal person.

Vigen Sargsyan conditioned this change with the need to ease the existing procedure of the housing insurance scheme for families of the servicemen entitled to disability military pension, and deceased servicemen, in the Defence Ministry system.

According to the existing procedure, the improvement of the housing conditions of these persons was carried out only by the provision of free apartments with property rights, which, according to the head of the Defence Ministry, has led to problems in practice, because of the lack of the required number of apartments.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN