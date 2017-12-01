Karen Karapetyan, Alain Pilloux discuss Armenia-EBRD cooperation expansion prospects

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), led by EBRD Vice President Alain Pilloux.

Highly appreciative of the 25-year-long bilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister noted that EBRD is one of Armenia’s key partners. “It is crucial that most of the programs in our partnership portfolio seek to promote private sector competitiveness, and the same logic is placed at the core of the EBRD-Armenia cooperation strategy for 2015-2019,” the Premier pointed out.

Karen Karapetyan thanked the Bank for the assistance provided in the development of the public-private sector partnership concept and a relevant legislative package, as well as for the large amount of technical assistance extended in a number of areas. Reaffirming his government’s willingness to follow up the ongoing effective cooperation, the Prime Minister highlighted the need for implementing new public-private partnership projects and investment programs in a number of priority areas.

“I share your opinion that our bilateral cooperation has reached a very high level now in terms of promoting the business sector, elaborating policies and taking steps toward the development of public-private partnership. For a while now, we have been working successfully with the Center for Strategic Initiatives,” Alain Pilloux said, stressing that EBRD is interested in expanding cooperation with Armenia.

The Prime Minister and the EBRD Vice President discussed issues related to both current and prospective programs. Karen Karapetyan suggested considering possibilities for the furtherance of cooperation in information technologies, power engineering, agriculture, light industry, tourism, jewelry and pharmaceuticals, taking into account the great potential inherent in these sectors.

In turn, Alain Pilloux assured of the Bank’s readiness to implement investment projects in those areas considered to be priorities for the Government in a bid to support Armenia’s economic development.

The parties stressed the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union on November 24, which will be another driving force behind the deepening of bilateral cooperation.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the prospects for EBRD’s involvement in regional cooperation programs, Government’s efforts to improve the business environment for both local and foreign investors, as well as other initiatives aimed at Armenia’s economic development.

Alain Pilloux advised that a new EBRD Armenia office director had been named who will take office in January, 2018.