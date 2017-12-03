Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 12:35 | December 3 2017
Bako Sahakyan together with President Serzh Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia visited a number of military units

On 2 December Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan together with President Serzh Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia visited a number of military units located in the republic’s southern wing and got acquainted with the service of the servicemen.

The Presidents watched military maneuvers, attended solemn events of opening a military barrack, a range of other objects, as well as partook at a housewarming ceremony of a newly-built apartment building for servicemen.

 

