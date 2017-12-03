Camp Javakhk 2018 Counselor Applications Now Open

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) announced on Friday that it is accepting counselor applications for the 2018 installment of Camp Javakhk.

“Camp Javakhk is looking for qualified candidates at least 18 years of age for an unforgettable summer,” read a part of the announcement.

Camp Javakhk is program of the ARS that consists of day camps in the towns of Akhalkalak, Akhaltskha, Ninotsminda, and Dzalka within the Armenian-populated Javakhk region of Georgia. These camps are organized and planned by a committee of Armenian youth from the Eastern U.S.

The camp is free of charge for participants; lunch and snacks are provided, and school materials supplied. The camp counselors are Armenian youth, primarily from North America, who travel to Armenia and Javakhk to connect with their homeland and cultivate bonds with fellow Armenians.

Camp Javakhk 2018 will take place for three weeks, July 6-July 30 (dates are subject to change).

The deadline for applications is Feb. 15, 2018. Acceptance notices and finalized camp dates will be announced by March 1, 2018.

Click here to apply, and email [email protected] with any questions about the program.