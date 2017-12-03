Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:33 | December 3 2017
Serzh Sargsyan's act of bravery: Aram Sargsyan -'A1+'

Opposition MP Aram Sargsyan considers Serzh Sargsyan’s decision to sign an agreement with the EU an act of bravery. He showed that Armenia is not in Russia’s pocket: “From the perspective of Armenia’s foreign policy, Europeans did not look at Armenia’s vote on various platforms, they thought Armenia would repeat after Lavrov”, explains “Yelq” bloc, MP Arman Sargsyan. However, Mr. Sargsyan notices an issue after the signing of the agreement. What solution will the issue of the first person of the Republic in 2018 find, after the document aimed at sustaining democratic values.

 

Categories: Politics

