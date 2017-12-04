Tender results for construction of Babajanyan-Ashtarak section of Yerevan Western Bypass road approved

Chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, a regular meeting of the governing council for North-South Road Corridor, Sustainable Urban Development Investment and Northern Corridor Modernization Programs was held today in the Government.

The results of the tender out for construction of Babajanyan-Ashtarak section of the Yerevan Western Bypass Road were approved in the frame of Tranche 2 – Sustainable Urban Development Investment Program.

Deputy Director of Yerevan Development Investment PIU NGO, Program Coordinator Nora Martirosyan reported that 5 organizations had filed applications within the proposed deadline for participation in the tender announced in accordance with Asian Development Bank procedures. After summarizing the results of the evaluation committee meeting, it was suggested to recognize Italian Tirena Scavy as the winner with a bid of USD 32,943,648.15. The Council approved the findings of the Committee and endorsed the proposal to conclude a contract with Tirena Scavy at the cost price specified in the bid.

The contract is due to be signed in December, 2017, with construction work to start in the spring of 2018, account taken of weather conditions. The duration of the activities is set at 24 months. The total length of the road is about 10 km, with an average width of 24 meters.

After completion, the Babajanyan-Ashtarak road section will have at least 4 lanes, 3 tracks, 3 tunnel passages, LED lighting, barriers and markings corresponding to international standards. No infrastructure will be installed underneath.