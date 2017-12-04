On December 1, parliamentary hearings – Armenia-EU: Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership was held in the RA National Assembly. The RA NA Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on European Integration organized the hearings with the support of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS)/Foundation. The RA NA deputies, the members of the RA Government, the Ambassadors accredited in Armenia, the political scientists and the representatives of the civil society took part in the hearings.

The RA NA President Ara Babloyan made opening remarks. See the speech here.

The Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan delivered a speech.

Welcoming the participants of the hearings, he has noted that one of the prior goals of holding the hearings with the heading: Armenia-EU: Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership is the public awareness which is an important precondition for the implementation of the further effective work, as in the opinion of the Government of Armenia and the European partners the aim of the Agreement is to make the life of Armenia’s citizens more well-to-do and dignified. The Committee Chair highlighted the involvement of the civil society in the processes of calling into life the provisions of the Agreement, as the civil society with all its structures has a huge potential. The third and most important goal of the hearings, according to Armen Ashotyan, is the provision of the parliamentary oversight as one of the most important tools of supporting the Government. In Armen Ashotyan’s word, the parliamentary oversight is one the most important tools to support the Government for quickly and effectively calling into life the reforms, which, first of all, are enshrined by the new RA Constitution. Mr Ashotyan has touched upon the cooperation existing with the European Parliament and has noted that the Agreement gives wide opportunities for deepening and developing it. He highlighted the implementation of the quick process of the ratification of the Agreement in 28 EU member countries, supporting the national parliaments.

The Chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on European Integration Naira Zohrabyan delivered a speech. She also highlighted the holding of the hearings in terms of public awareness and has underlined that only the process, programme or reform can succeed, and not only the political forces, but also the public are part of it, considering them as theirs. In terms of the provisions of the Agreement the Committee Chair highlighted the availability of the political will, otherwise, as she has noted it will be left in the drawer, packed in a nice way. “The Agreement is a key of the success for me, given to Armenia, and how we can open with that key and turn into deepest, most serious reforms, which is designed in any sphere, it does not already depend on us,” Naira Zohrabyan said, emphasizing in this issue the commitment of the political forces and the implementation of the parliamentary oversight. Naira Zohrabyan also referred to the viewpoints of the opposition and has underlined that the provisions enshrined by the Agreement directed at the expansion and deepening of the political and economic cooperation, would strengthen the security of Armenia in long-term perspective.

On behalf of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation the Head of Regional Programme – Political Dialogue: South Caucasus Thomas Schrapel delivered a speech. He has highlighted the holding of the hearings and has noted that the main goal of the Political Foundation is the boosting of the development of democracy, reforms, as well as the Armenian-German bilateral ties. Assessing effective the ten-year activity of the Foundation in Armenia, Thomas Schrapel emphasized the holding of the parliamentary hearings with regards to the public awareness. Touching upon the membership of Armenia to the EEU and the deepening of the RA-EU relations, he has particularly noted that they don’t oppose each other: “The RA-EU cooperation opens new perspectives for the policy of Armenia and the European Union and their peoples. Armenia is a bridge between both of them. We pin great hopes with these new perspectives. I can assure you that the Foundation would continue to support the National Assembly of Armenia to deepen the cooperation,” Thomas Schrapel said.

The RA Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan gave welcoming speech. In his word, the signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement is a great achievement which is directed to the further expansion and deepening of the relations between Armenia and the EU countries and it would promote the strengthening of the RA political, economic, democracy and institutional stability.

Vache Gabrielyan has also referred to the Agreement concerning Armenia’s joining to the European united avia territory pre-signed in Brussels which is important in terms of the opportunities of the expansion of the communication ways of our country.

In his welcoming remarks the RA Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Karen Nazaryan has emphasized such discussions which are the best opportunity to get acquainted with the approaches of the parliamentarians, the international and expertise and analytical centres of Armenia. He presented the details of the negotiation process of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, the spheres of the working groups’ coordination, the procedure of the negotiation phases, underlining that it has always been in the centre of attention of public, expertise and diplomatic circles.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, highlighting the signing of the Agreement has expressed hope that today’s discussion would help to boost its implementation.

The Ambassador expressed his gratitude to all negotiators, who had participated in preparing the document. Mr Świtalski has noted that the new Agreement is effective not only for Armenia, but also for the region: it is a good model example for the partners taking part in all integration formats.

“The important thing is that the Agreement is harmonious in other formats with the other commitments assumed by the RA, and we hope that the harmonized character of the Agreement would be used in the phase of implementation. This Agreement includes a number of new opportunities for Armenia, as well as for the EU,” Mr Świtalski stated.

The Ambassador also talked about the parliamentary oversight component and implementation of the Agreement.

Mr Nazaryan has added that the launch of the dialogue on the entry visa with Armenia, the boosting of the competitiveness of the trade and investment development, as well as the issues of the civil society participation are also reflected in the document.

In his word, the RA First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Investments Garegin Melkonyan has referred to the economic component of the RA-EU Agreement, noting that the Agreement does not design privileged trade regime, but it has incomparably bigger and deeper cover than there is by the Agreement with Armenia in force.

Welcoming the signing of the RA-EU Agreement, the RA NA Vice President Mikayel Melkumyan in his speech touched upon the indices of Armenia’s foreign goods turnover according to countries.

The Executive Director of the Armenian National Platform (ANP) Secretariat of the EU Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum Heriknaz Harutyunyan touched upon the issues relating to the civil society, and the civil society-power relationship. She talked about the rise of the awareness of the journalists and the civil society and the steps directed to making audible their voice.

In their speeches the RA NA deputies and the representatives of the civil society referred to the importance of the Agreement, the assumed opportunities, the implementation of the Agreement signing, the implementation of the ‘and-and’ in the foreign political sphere, the political will of calling into life the Agreement, emphasized the implementation phase of the document. The speakers stressed the role of Armenia in the establishment of the EU-EEU relations, touched upon the economic component of the Agreement and it was noted that Armenia should open the doors before the European producers, promoting the development of economy and the growth of the goods turnover.

The speakers touched upon the economic indices, noting that the economic cooperation is not limited only by trade: the Agreement gives an opportunity to have investments, creating conditions and guarantees for the involvement of the investments.

The Chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on European Integration Naira Zohrabyan in her final speech thanked the participants of the hearings, considering the signing of the Agreement the first step of the important road. According to the Chair of the RA NA Standing Committee on European Integration, the RA every citizen shall become a beneficiary of this Agreement, calling it into life. Mrs Zohrabyan stressed the role of the mass media in the public awareness, noting that the opportunities assumed by the Agreement should be presented to the public and the reforms stemming from them.

The Chairman of the RA NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan delivered a final speech. In his word, it is evident that the RA-EU new Agreement is a history of success in the RA foreign political processes. He has noted that full implementation of ‘more for more’ principle is expected. The Committee Chairman deemed as an important achievement that the formulation relating to the NK conflict settlement had become an important part of the legal-contractual base with the EU. “Unlike other political events, the European community did not try to put on the same scale Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he noted.

In the process of the legislation harmonisation Armen Ashotyan emphasized the active role of the parliament, in calling into life the provisions of the Agreement the coordinated work of the legislative and executive power, opposition and authorities, the government and the civil society.

“We’ll make reality our vision of having a European state on the Eurasian area,” Armen Ashotyan concluded his speech.

