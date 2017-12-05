Foreign Minister of Armenia received BSEC Secretary General

On December 4, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization Michael Christides.

Welcoming the guest, Edward Nalbandian noted that Armenia attaches importance to regional economic integration processes and, guided by this principle, actively participates in the multifaceted cooperation within the BSEC framework.

Expressing his gratitude for the reception, Secretary General Christides expressed his satisfaction with Armenia’s active involvement in the BSEC framework.

The interlocutors touched upon the upcoming presidency of Armenia in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization and its priorities.

Edward Nalbandian and Michael Christides discussed the priority areas of collaboration within the BSEC, issues related to the reforms of the organization.

Minister Nalbandian noted that some attempts within the BSEC Parliamentary Assembly to act in contradiction to organization’s charter and principles are harmful and will deal a blow to the authority of the organization.