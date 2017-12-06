Tourism Development, Branding Issues Discussed in Government

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan called a consultative meeting to discuss issues related to the development and branding of tourism in Armenia. Aneli Bedi, Director of British M&C Saatchi advertising agency, which is one of the world’s leading public relations and marketing organizations.

President of RA State Tourism Committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan noted that originally the joint work with M&C Saatchi focused on a small tourism branding project in a single market, but bearing in mind the company’s successful experience in different countries, including Armenia, they deemed it expedient to consider the possibility of implementing a more comprehensive program.

Welcoming the idea, Prime Minister Karapetyan suggested contacting Center for Strategic Initiatives and Armenian Development Fund experts in order to discuss the cooperation prospects.