Regional conference discusses strategies and tools for ethics and transparency at local level

On 6-7 December, around 100 mayors and local elected representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus will gather in the Georgian capital Tbilisi to discuss good practices in the promotion and strengthening of ethics, transparency and citizen participation at local level.

The discussion will take place in the framework of a regional conference organised under the joint EU/Council of Europe project on “Strengthening institutional frameworks for local governance”.

Numerous newly-elected Georgian mayors are to take part in the event, as well as representatives of national associations of local authorities, civil society organisations and experts.

On the eve of the conference, a workshop on “Local initiatives: managing and communicating the change” will bring together the mayors and project co-ordinators implementing initiatives on ethical governance.

The conference is organised by the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities within the project funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe, and implemented through the Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) 2015-2017 Programme for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus.