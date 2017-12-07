Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Vienna

On December 6, while on a working visit to Vienna, Edward Nalbandian, Foreign Minister of Armenia, met with Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan.

The meeting started with participation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, then continued in a tête-à-tête format.

The agenda of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan focused on the ways of implementing the agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries during the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva Summits.

Upon the Co-Chairs’ proposal, an agreement was reached to held the upcoming meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the beginning of 2018. At the meeting the timetable of the next visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the region was discussed.