Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 21:11 | December 7 2017
21:11 | December 7 2017

“Quality of life in Gyumri will definitely change” – Karen Karapetyan Pays Tribute to 1988 Earthquake Victims

“Quality of life in Gyumri will definitely change” – Karen Karapetyan Pays Tribute to 1988 Earthquake Victims

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited Gyumri on the 29th anniversary of the 1988 earthquake. At 11:41 am, Karen Karapetyan laid flowers at the Memorial to Earthquake Victims in Gyumri church of St. Amenaprkich and attended the Divine Liturgy.

Addressing journalists, the Premier stressed that the Government has developed a comprehensive program for Gyumri and the quality of life will definitely change in this city.

”We need to work on a regular basis and every day to make life change, and it will change in fact. The problems that Gyumri and our people are facing today shall be overcome: we just have to be optimistic and keep on working,” Karen Karapetyan said.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook