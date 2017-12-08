A family living in cottage in Gyumri provided with apartment donated by RPA MP’s father, Sos Sahakyan

The annual report of “Gyumri without Cottages” foundation was presented in “Hoktember (October)” cinema hall, after which the members of the foundation and the journalists went to Mkshlyans’ cottage in “Barekamutyun (Friendship)” park, Gyumri, headed by the President of the Board of Trustees, Bishop Mikayel Ajapahyan. The snow opened a magical view in the park, in Gyumri: it was a pity to even step on it. “Gyumri without Cottages” foundation, giving a high importance to that sector of the city, tries to free the park from cottages: they provide the residents living here with social apartments one after another, abolishing the cottages appeared in the green area after the earthquake. It is Mkshlyans’ turn, a family consisting of 5 members. Bishop Mikayel, together with RPA MP Arman Sahakyan’s father, Ukraine’s Honorary Consul to Gyumri, Sos Sahakyan, opened the door of their cottage, entered and announced the good news about the apartment. Mkshlyans hesitated for a moment, not being able to pronounce a word from excitement. The Bishop hinted: “Say thank you to Mr. Sahakyan, he has bought the apartment, and put your coats on, we are going to your new house.”

The father of the family, Andranik Mkshlyan told: “Perhaps I will not believe my eyes, I knew they would free “Barekamutyun” park, but I would never have in my mind that they would buy an apartment for me… I did not know when, at what hour my turn would come, we have been living here since 90s, my children were born here.”

Mkshlyans told they have always fought with the rats in the cottage, they do not even have water to drink, they melt snow to have water.

Afterwards they moved to newly built Mush district in Gyumri, where Sos Sahakyan had bought a 3-room apartment for this family.

As soon as they entered the apartment, Andranik Mkshlyan told: “I am trembling during the whole time.”

The benefactor urged them to enjoy the apartment with merriment and forget the bad past. And Bishop Mikayel told: “I wish your grandchild grows up, becomes wealthy and helps the others, remembers that he has been helped out and helps the others himself.”

Sos Sahakyan told during our conversation that “Dilmah” owner, visiting Armenia 2 months ago, implemented the regular charity event, they decided to provide any homeless family of Gyumri with an apartment together. “Dilmah” and “Sovrano” companies donated this apartment in cooperation.

“Visiting the cottage, I understood that a lot of people wait for that day, this process should be given a speed, and the people should be taken out of this nightmare, freed from the pressure of these 29 years”, explained Sos Sahakyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN