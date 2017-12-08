Prime Minister assigns working on holidays

Before passing to the agenda of the government session Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan ordered to work with shifts during the holidays. The order refers to the State Revenue Committee and banks. The Prime Minister assigned customs and commercial banks to operate in the emergency mode on holidays and to set shift-work for days-off, as well as to work overtime.

According to the Prime Minister, during the previous session, he instructed the SRC to work with shifts in custom offices and banks from December 2 to January 7, including Saturdays and Sundays.

The Prime Minister said that taking into consideration the abrupt increase in the import and export volumes and frequency over the mentioned period, and the volumes of customs clearance and service delivery of goods transported through the customs border, it is necessary to have overtime schedules in customs offices and in all departments of the State Food Security Service: “At the same time, it is necessary to ensure the opportunity for overtime payments at the branches of the banks operating in the customs offices”.

The Prime Minister asked about the Central Bank Chairman Artur Javadyan’s opinion in this regard. The latter said that they would discuss with the banks if necessary and will perform so.

“I think there will be the necessity, starting from today up to January 7. The same refers to the SRC: you should provide an emergency situation so that the client does not feel any problems”, said Karen Karapetyan.

Nelly BABAYAN