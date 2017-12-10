Dispute between Sefilian’s wife and Valeri Osipyan in court

Prosecutor Petros Petrosyan presented a petition to extend the defendant Gevorg Safaryan’s detention at the “Jirair Sefilian and others case” court hearing. Let us remind that Gevorg Safaryan was sentenced to two years imprisonment for punching a policeman on December 31, 2015, and his detainment deadline will soon be over.

The prosecutor’s petition frustrated the citizens standing behind the glass wall of the hall: defendants, relatives and supporters, some of whom were with Safaryan on that day. They started shouting that the police were drunk, that Safaryan was sentenced without any grounds, that because of Osipyan and persons like him civic activists are being brought to the court. Deputy Chief of police in Yerevan Valeri Osipyan, and Jirair Sefilian’s wife were arguing for a long time.

“What do you mean: “Osipyan unleashed his dogs to attack citizens”?… have I insulted you so far? Or have you witnessed any policeman behaving like that? I promise that any drunk policeman will be fired immediately, but there is nothing like that”, Valeri Osipyan assured.

Luiza SUKIASYAN