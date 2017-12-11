Erdogan recognized Jerusalem as Israeli capital before Trump, Garo Paylan

Garo Paylan, member of Grand National Assembly of Turkey for Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), on his Twitter account referred to the declaration of Donald Trump that the US will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Ruling “Justice and Development” party has recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel before Trump. Now those who are responsible for the party will try to distract the attention of the public with their cheap actions from their illegal actions,” wrote Paylan presenting the “Mavi Marmara” agreement between the authorities of Turkey and Israel, where is mentioned that the agreement will be signed between Ankara and Jerusalem. Here Jerusalem is considered as a capital such as Ankara.